K’gari recovering from aftermath of Cyclone Alfred

As K’gari continues to recover from the aftermath of Cyclone Alfred, some areas remain closed due to track damage, fallen trees and sand erosion.

Keeping these parts closed to public access – including commercial tour operators and permit holders – not only protects tourists and wildlife, but allows local authorities to repair damage in a timely manner.

Reports also indicate that tourism on the island is struggling to recover, with cancellations increasing in the lead-up to the busy Easter holiday period.

Park closures and alerts

Markwells Break Great Walk, Eastern Beach

The Walk’s access track from the Eastern Beach is currently closed until February 18, 2026, due to water damage caused by the cyclone.

Beach camping zone 9 and access to Ngkala Rocks to Sandy Cape

Fallen trees and significant sand erosion caused by high tides and large ocean swells has forced local authorities to close Beach camping zone 9 – Carree & Diray – with all permits currently suspended until at least April 4, 2025. The report indicates that some tracks within the area are currently impassable.

More closures

In addition, the Great Walks campground is also closed. As are the following roads: Central Link Road; Cornwells Road; Lake Wabby Road; Bogimbah Road; and Southern Lakes Drive (from Central Station to Dilli Village).