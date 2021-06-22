Snapshot
- Built for Gymkhana 10 in 2018
- Powered by 900hp Ford GT engine
- Other Block cars sold in early 2021
If you’re on the hunt for your next work ute but find yourself craving a performance kick, this one might be for you.
Ken Block and his Hoonigan team have put the iconic Hoonitruck – an all-paw, GT-powered, tyre-frying weapon – up for sale in the US through specialist car broker LBI Limited.
The price tag? A meagre US$1.1 million (AU$1.5 million).
Though he’s been rally racing for almost 20 years, Ken Block shot to viral fame with his first Gymkhana stunt driving videos a decade ago. With 11 instalments and numerous spin-offs so far, the series has accrued hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.
The Hoonitruck was built to appear in 2018’s Gymkhana 10, which saw Block pilot the machine to incredible feats on Texan roads.
Motivating the 1977 F-150 is a twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 sourced from the modern-day Ford GT, generating 914hp at 7400rpm. It’s delivered to all four wheels via a Sadev six-speed sequential transmission. Everything rests within a custom-built tube chassis, held up by one-off ST/KW suspension.
According to the listing, the Hoonitruck cost about US$1.5m (AU$2m) to develop and build, making the current asking price a relative bargain.
Plenty of spares are included in the purchase price, including an extra Ford Performance/Roush Yates V6 long block.
Block’s 11-year partnership with Ford ended earlier this year, meaning he’s now free to explore other vehicles. In March, his 2013 Fiesta ST 'RX43' and 1986 RS200 were also sold through LBI Limited, the latter of which had an advertised price of GBP£400,000 (AU$740,000).
His 600hp, Duratec-powered Gymkhana 3 Fiesta is still available on the site, though no price is listed.
Check out the video for everything which went into building the Hoonitruck.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Street Machine is the bible of Aussie modified auto culture, celebrating wild muscle cars, customs and hot rods – and the incredible humans who create them.
Subscribe
We recommend
-
Features
Ken Block Gymkhana cars ranked
We list our favourite Hoonigan machines
-
News
Ken Block told “no” to filming Gymkhana 9 in Australia
NSW Police say “yeah, nah” to US motoring superstar, shutting down plans to film automotive blockbuster Down Under
-
News
Watch Ken Block’s Climbkhana Pikes Peak hill climb
Gorgeous cinematography and a 1044kW Mustang make for an epic hill climb