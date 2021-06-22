Snapshot Built for Gymkhana 10 in 2018

Powered by 900hp Ford GT engine

Other Block cars sold in early 2021

If you’re on the hunt for your next work ute but find yourself craving a performance kick, this one might be for you.

Ken Block and his Hoonigan team have put the iconic Hoonitruck – an all-paw, GT-powered, tyre-frying weapon – up for sale in the US through specialist car broker LBI Limited.

11 Carrying anything in the Hoonitruck's rear may prove difficult

The price tag? A meagre US$1.1 million (AU$1.5 million).

Though he’s been rally racing for almost 20 years, Ken Block shot to viral fame with his first Gymkhana stunt driving videos a decade ago. With 11 instalments and numerous spin-offs so far, the series has accrued hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.

The Hoonitruck was built to appear in 2018’s Gymkhana 10, which saw Block pilot the machine to incredible feats on Texan roads.

11 The unique aluminium intake was 3-D printed by Ford Performance

Motivating the 1977 F-150 is a twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 sourced from the modern-day Ford GT, generating 914hp at 7400rpm. It’s delivered to all four wheels via a Sadev six-speed sequential transmission. Everything rests within a custom-built tube chassis, held up by one-off ST/KW suspension.

According to the listing, the Hoonitruck cost about US$1.5m (AU$2m) to develop and build, making the current asking price a relative bargain.