Land Rover mobilises for aid organisations

By Daniel Wong, 30 Mar 2020 News

Land Rover lends models coronavirus news

Land Rover musters 143 vehicles to help aid organisations deal with coronavirus.

Land Rover has pressed 143 vehicles into the service of aid and health organisations to help with efforts to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the total, the largest recipient would be the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which will receive 105 models, the bulk of which, would be comprised of the all-new Land Rover Defender.

The UK Health Authorities received four Discovery vehicles from Land Rover, which will be used to help aid workers to carry out home-testing.

According to Land Rover the intent for lending its vehicles was to help health and aid workers to reach people, especially in vulnerable areas.

Land Rover joins a growing list of car manufacturers and motorsports teams which are using its down time to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Ford recently released a sketch of how it plans to build ventilators for health workers using parts that are already used for the F-150’s seat blower fan, with General Motors offering its factories and workers to produce medical equipment.

On the motorsports front, leading Supercars team, Erebus Motorsport have been instrumental in the design and production of a new patient screen device. Whereas Le Mans racing team, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, have been working on a filter adapter for the common snorkel face mask.

