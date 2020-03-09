LDV has broadened its seven-seat D90 line-up, slotting in a bi-turbo diesel-powered variant to compete with the likes of the Isuzu MU-X, Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine - designated D20 and designed in-house by Chinese-owned company SAIC - sends 160kW and 480Nm through an all-new eight-speed ZF gearbox.

Compared to its diesel contempories - MU-X (130kW/430Nm), Fortuner (130kW/450Nm) and Everest (143kW/470Nm and 157kW/500Nm) - the D90 diesel donk's 160kW and 480Nm makes it one of the most powerful in its class - not bad for a sub-$50K price tag.

4x4 Wagon Showdown: MU-X v Pajero Sport v Trailblazer v Rexton

“We’re delighted to broaden our offering in the large SUV segment with the arrival of a diesel alternative,” says Dinesh Chinnappa, General Manager LDV Automotive.

“At over 120,000 units per annum, the Large SUV segment is significant and dominated by diesels. Now, with a powerful new bi-turbo diesel offering, our seven-seat D90 family SUV offers even greater versatility for our target market.”

The D90 diesel option is only availble with the Executive nomenclature - The D90's flagship offering - and it runs standard kit including BorgWarner transfer case and LDV's Terrain Selection system.

The LDV D90 has a selection of active safety features to compliment its five-star ANCAP rating, as well as a 3000kg towing capacity and plenty of storage space (1800 litres with the rear seats folded down).

“Our target market is hard-working Australian families. Now, more than ever, they need value for money, but they also still demand safety, quality, features and performance,” said Chinnappa.

“With childcare costs, rising energy bills, inflation, static wage increases and worries about the future, the family purse is being squeezed. Hardworking Australian families can’t afford to be flippant or wasteful with money. The new LDV D90 bi-turbo diesel fits the bill perfectly.”

LDV D90 Driveaway Pricing (4x4)

- LDV D90 Executive 4WD Automatic Petrol $43,990

- LDV D90 Executive 4WD Automatic Diesel $47,990

*Option Premium Paint $500