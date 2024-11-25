WhichCar
LDV Terron9 testing in Australia ahead of 2025 launch

Following the news that the Terron9 pick up would be coming to Australia is confirmation that it has been testing in the country in both diesel and EV options.

Matt Raudonikis
A bigger ute than the existing LDV T60 Plus (see dimensions below) the Terron9 will sell alongside T60, the new offering is hoping to entice a new breed of buyers.

“We want to make sure when a ute buyer walks into an LDV showroom, we have a vehicle that offers value across a range of price points,” said LDV Australia General Manager, Dinesh Chinnappa.

“We are not going to leave our traditional ute buyers behind. Rather, the LDV Terron ute series will broaden our offering across the ute segment.”
The two Terron9s have been covering a range of Australian roads in the Eastern states to validate advanced safety systems such as speed-sign recognition, lane-keeping assistance, and other electronic aids all necessary to meet the expectations of the modern ute buyer in terms of both safety and performance.

Full specifications and pricing of the Terron9 are expected closer to the launch in Q2 of 2025.

Dimensions

MY24 LDV T60 Plus

  • Length: 5395mm
  • Width (body): 1900mm
  • Height: 1819mm
  • Wheelbase: 3175mm

MY25 LDV Terron 9

  • Length: 5500mm
  • Width (body): 1997mm
  • Height: 1860mm
  • Wheelbase: 3300mm
Matt Raudonikis
4 X 4 Australia Editor
Matt is a 30-year veteran of the auto industry spending the last five as 4x4 Australia editor.


 

COMMENTS

