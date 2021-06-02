Snapshot First Top Fuel dragster kit made by Lego

Leah Pruett look-alike included in kit

Plum crazy 1970 Dodge Challenger also included

LET’S be honest here, we car lovers never grow up do we? Our toys just get bigger and way more expensive.

So it should come as no surprise that all of us here in the Street Machine offices were super excited when Lego announced the latest addition to its Speed Champions range is a Mopar Dodge/SRT Top Fuel dragster.

It’s the first Top Fuel dragster ever sold by Lego, and the 627 piece kit also includes a 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A in the legendary plum crazy purple.

Also included are two LEGO minifigures, the blonde female Top Fuel driver seemingly serving as a tribute to Leah Pruett, who currently races a Mopar-backed NHRA Top Fuel dragster for Don Schumacher Racing. The dragster is also stickered up in Pruett’s signature ‘Angry Bee’ logos, so hopefully this will serve as an inspiration for a new generation of female racing drivers.

Lego has a long history of releasing kits straight into the arms of car fans, and this isn’t the first time the company has created a drag themed Mopar set either. In 2018, fans were treated to a twin set consisting of a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and a 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, and you can still buy the more advanced Lego Technic kit for Dominic Torretto’s Dodge Charger from the Fast and Furious franchise.

9 Dominic Torretto's Dodge Charger from the 'Fast and Furious' franchise

We think it’s pretty safe to say this kit will probably be owned by more adults than children, and we can’t blame them!

“In 2021, we are extremely excited to reteam with Dodge and expand the Speed Champions 8W Vehicle Collection even further by including new vehicle types and building experiences, for the first time, that appeal to vehicle fans of all ages,” said Christopher Stamp, Lego's Design Lead.

The kit was released on June 1 in the USA, and while most local retailers haven’t got stock yet our research at the time of writing estimates an RRP of around AU$80, and like most Speed Champions kits it should be available through all common toy retailers.