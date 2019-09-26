AN ex-military Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen has been converted into a custom motorhome, and it's raising eyebrows for all the right reasons.

The G-Wagen you're ogling was given the motorhome treatment by Lorinser, a German tuning company which specialises in Mercs.

Its military underpinnings have been replaced with useful live-on-the-road features, making the G-Wagen a capable remote-area tourer than doubles as portable digs.

Said features include a bed, microwave, a sink with running water, and a water tank. Plus, the vehicle is equipped with rechargeable batteries to ensure electronics remain functional when off the grid - fed by solar panels.

The G is powered by a 2.3-litre, four-cylinder engine capable of 85kW, which runs through a four-speed auto. There's said to be 88,000km on the odometer, since it was first registered in 1993.

The G-Wagen was said to have started its life in 1993 as a military rig for the Swiss Army.

4x4 news: American outfitter restores G-Wagens to Wolf-spec