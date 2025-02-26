March 2025 issue of 4X4 Australia is out now

A chopped FJ Cruiser transformed into the world’s coolest farm truck headlines another HUGE issue of 4X4 Australia magazine.

A showcase vehicle for Tinman Fabrications – a business specialising in chopping 4x4 wagons – this FJ was chopped, stretched (300mm was added between the axles) and loaded with quality aftermarket equipment, making it equally capable of work duties during the week and towing duties on weekends.

Work on the 4X4 Australia 79 Series LandCruiser build continues to roll on at full throttle. This month, we’ve mounted an NSV Integrated Smart Air Compressor beneath the front passenger seat – it comes with an easy-to-read digital control panel, which we’ve mounted on the dash. The system is compact and convenient, but how does it perform dropping the pressures on a set of Maxxis RAZR muddies? You’ll have to read the mag to find out.

In the lead-up to the 2025 Easter holidays – April 19 to April 21 – we’ve compiled a selection of the best Easter escapes for 4x4 enthusiasts planning to get away over the break. We’ve been careful to only include destinations around the country that aren’t too far from capital cities, so you can maximise your time over the four-day break.

In addition, Glenn Marshall has drawn on his many years of experience travelling the country, to ensure you pack all of the essential gear for your Easter escape. From lighting and cooking equipment to navigation and recovery kit, this Easter guide is required reading.