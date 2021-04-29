THE latest issue of 4X4 Australia magazine has hit the shelves.

Not only is the insane BT-50 that dominates the cover one of the most modified BT-50s you’ll find this side of the black stump, it’s also one of the smallest. To learn exactly what we mean by that, you’re going to have to read the feature in full.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

We also pored over every inch of a diminutive 2019 Jimny loaded with accessories and built to tackle tough bush tracks. It seems good things do come in small packages.

6

We didn’t stop there on the custom front, including a modified Hilux equipped with pre-runner suspension designed to tame the Toyota on high-speed pursuits.

Stay up to date with the progress made on our 4X4 Australia D-MAX build, with the Isuzu paying a visit this month to both Tough Dog and Ironman 4x4 for some aftermarket treatment.

Also in this issue we lined a D-MAX X-Terrain up against a Ranger FX4 Max, to see whether it’s just a matter of style over substance for these two utes.

6

WHAT ELSE IS THERE?

- 4x4 trips to North Queensland + The Cells

- Isuzu I-Venture to Stockton Beach

- Prado versus Everest

- New products tested

- Monthly columns and shed updates

The May 2021 issue of 4X4 Australia is out now.