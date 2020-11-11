POPULAR four-wheel drive location, McBrides Beach on the NSW north coast, has recently been closed off to vehicle access, according to the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.

While many view the challenging track conditions to the beach as a gatekeeper to prevent overuse of the area, NPWS disagrees, opting instead to construct a 560-metre walking track.

NPWS Hunter Central Coast Director Kylie Yeend says the aim of this exercise is to improve access to the beach for locals and visitors to the area.

“McBrides Beach is a little slice of paradise, known by locals and visitors for its seclusion and outstanding natural beauty,” she said. “We’ve listened to feedback from the local community that the current shared pedestrian and vehicle access trail has become significantly degraded, making it difficult for pedestrians to safely access the beach.”

NPWS say they are working to determine the best way forward regarding vehicle access.

There is no timeframe for the track to be re-opened to 4x4s, however the walking track is expected to be finished mid-December 2020 at a cost of $73,000.

Sadly, it seems vehicle access is no longer a priority, with the official press release using suspiciously vague wording around the reopening of the vehicle access track, but they tell us NPWS will work with key stakeholders to consider viable options for vehicle access at Cape Hawke.

