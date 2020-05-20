WhichCar
Bahn-storming G63 recalled for faulty wiring

By Matt Raudonikis, 22 May 2020 News

Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 off-road

The bulletproof G-Wagen hit with a recall for faulty wiring.

MERCEDES-Benz’s venerable G-Wagen might appear to be bulletproof, but even they are subject to niggling wiring problems.

A total of 155 AMG G63 series vehicles sold in Australia between August 1 2018 and March 31 2019 can be affected by incorrectly installed wiring within the doors, which could see the wires damaged from the constant opening and closing of the doors.

OFF-ROAD TEST: G63 AMG

If the cables are damaged the side airbag may not deploy (or there may be a delay in deployment); the door may not automatically unlock in an accident; or, in the event of an airbag deployment, emergency services may be automatically notified of the incorrect affected seating position in the car.

Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 interior

Owners of the affected vehicles are asked to contact their Mercedes-Benz dealer to organise a free-of-charge repair.

Note that this is only for the IFS 463 G-Wagen and not the 461 G-Professional models. The Bahn-storming G63 is the only variant of the IFS G-Class currently available in Australia.

