MERCEDES-Benz X-Class models (MY2018-2019) with Active Brake Assist fitted have been recalled due to a fault with the Brake Assist system software.

According to the ACCC recall report, the Active Brake Assist system may mistakenly detect an obstacle and brake suddenly or unexpectedly. The obvious safety concern with the defect is the increased risk of an accident.

The recall affects a total of 5826 vehicles sold nationally between February 1, 2018 and August 30, 2019. For a complete VIN list of affected vehicles, click HERE.

X-Class owners affected by the recall are asked to contact their Mercedes-Benz retailer for a free software update.

The Navara-based X-Class was discontinued earlier this year, less than three years since it was launched to specific markets around the globe including Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, New Zealand and within Europe, but not the USA.

Buyers in Australia were hesitant to fork over their hard-earned for the premium ute offering, and it struggled on the sales charts before it was eventually cut from the Mercedes-Benz Vans Australia line-up.