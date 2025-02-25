Mitsubishi adds Roll Top Accessory Packs to its Genuine Accessories catalogue

Mitsubishi has added new Roll Top Accessory Packs to its Genuine Accessories catalogue, with the packs available to order now at Mitsubishi dealerships across Australia.

The Accessory Packs include a Roll-Top Tonneau Cover; a Tow Bar Kit, with tow bar, tongue, wiring harness and 7-pin flat connecting plug; a Tow Bar Accessory Kit, which adds a 50mm tow ball, black tow ball cover and storage bag; an Electric Brake Controller; a Dust and Water Defence Kit; and a Cargo Tie Down Kit, which adds four rails and six adjustable eyes.

To entice customers, Mitsubishi has paired the launch of the new product with an introductory offer when signing on the dotted line for a flagship GSR variant. A Triton GSR fitted with a Roll Top Accessory Pack is currently available for $68,990 for private buyers. Opting for the electric version will cost an additional $1000. A new GSR is currently listed at $63,840.

The Electric Roll Top Accessory Pack can also be ordered individually for Triton GLX+, GLX-R, GLS and GSR Special Edition, with an RRP of $7865 including fitment. Installing the pack on the top-spec GSR costs an extra $200 ($8065).

Buyers can choose to install just the Electric Roll Top Tonneau Cover on GLX+, GLX-R, GLS and GSR Special Edition, with Mitsubishi charging $4200 including installation. Again, it’s an extra $200 to have it fitted to the top-spec GSR.