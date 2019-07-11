Following the recent introduction of the updated 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Mitsubishi Australia has released three accessory packs, the Signature, Signature Plus, and Expedition, for the new 4x4 wagon.

The $2799 Signature Pack brings black fender flares, illuminated scuff plates, front bonnet emblem, an interior emblem, front and rear bar garnish, textile floor mats, and a tailgate spoiler.



Pictured: Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Signature Pack

For a more adventurous look, the $4599 Signature Plus Pack adds the Signature Pack’s fender flares, scuff plates, interior emblem, floor mats, and tailgate spoiler, with the addition of a lower nudge bar with an integrated LED light bar, window weathershields, hood and headlamp protectors, and a 50mm towball.

The $6999 Expedition Pack (pictured in the main image) on the other hand takes a different path with proper a combination of off-road gear such as a bull bar with integrated fog lights, a snorkel intake, roof rack cross bars with a Rola Titan roof tray, rear towbar with a towball, electronic brake control kit, corner sensors, rubber mats, scuff plates, and a luggage tray.

According to Mitsubishi, the quoted prices for the accessory packs are 23 to 24 per cent cheaper than the total cost of the parts purchased individually.

4x4 gear: Best 4x4 modifications for outback travel



Pictured: Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Signature Plus Pack

The list of accessories were based on feedback Mitsubishi’s product strategists gathered from a number of clinics held with Australian customers during the model’s development.

“Based on the feedback from our customers, we better understood the needs of owners who wanted additional real-world protection that included the basics such as floor mats to scuff plates,” said Shaun Westcott, deputy director of aftersales for Mitsubishi Australia.