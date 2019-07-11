WhichCar
Mitsubishi releases off-road gear for updated Pajero Sport

By Daniel Wong, 25 Feb 2020 News

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport off-road accessories news

Accessory packs add both aesthetic improvement and off-road utility

Following the recent introduction of the updated 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Mitsubishi Australia has released three accessory packs, the Signature, Signature Plus, and Expedition, for the new 4x4 wagon.

The $2799 Signature Pack brings black fender flares, illuminated scuff plates, front bonnet emblem, an interior emblem, front and rear bar garnish, textile floor mats, and a tailgate spoiler.


Pictured: Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Signature Pack

For a more adventurous look, the $4599 Signature Plus Pack adds the Signature Pack’s fender flares, scuff plates, interior emblem, floor mats, and tailgate spoiler, with the addition of a lower nudge bar with an integrated LED light bar, window weathershields, hood and headlamp protectors, and a 50mm towball.

The $6999 Expedition Pack (pictured in the main image) on the other hand takes a different path with proper a combination of off-road gear such as a bull bar with integrated fog lights, a snorkel intake, roof rack cross bars with a Rola Titan roof tray, rear towbar with a towball, electronic brake control kit, corner sensors, rubber mats, scuff plates, and a luggage tray.

According to Mitsubishi, the quoted prices for the accessory packs are 23 to 24 per cent cheaper than the total cost of the parts purchased individually.

4x4 gear: Best 4x4 modifications for outback travel


Pictured: Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Signature Plus Pack

The list of accessories were based on feedback Mitsubishi’s product strategists gathered from a number of clinics held with Australian customers during the model’s development.

“Based on the feedback from our customers, we better understood the needs of owners who wanted additional real-world protection that included the basics such as floor mats to scuff plates,” said Shaun Westcott, deputy director of aftersales for Mitsubishi Australia.

