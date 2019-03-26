The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has announced a recall for 102,616 Mitsubishi MQ and MR Tritons sold around Australia over a fire risk.

The fire risk outlined by the ACCC is related to the incorrect installation of Mitsubishi’s genuine accessory towbar’s wiring harness on Tritons that were sold between February 2015 and December 2019.

An incorrect installation of the towbar may allow liquids to leak in and come into contact with the towbar’s electrical circuits, which may cause “the harness and its surrounds to overheat, burn, or catch fire”.

Mitsubishi Motors Australia will be writing to affected owners and advise them to bring their Tritons into their preferred dealer to have the towbar issue rectified free of charge.

For more information, owners can contact Mitsubishi Motors Australia on 1800 931 811, or see the full VIN list of affected Tritons here.