BAHN BURNERS – BMW M8 Competition vs Porsche 911 Turbo S

Bavaria’s latest high-powered weapon is aimed right at the sports car benchmark

BULLRUSH – Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD

That engine, that design… those poor rear tyres! Raging Bull trades AWD for old-school dynamics

PRIME FOCUS – Ford Focus ST first Aussie drive

The king is dead, long live the king! Focus ST takes the reign from RS as Ford’s halo hot hatch

MIGHTY MOUSE – Mini John Cooper Works GP driven

Nailing 281km/h on a knife edge in the hottest Mini ever… but does it have the fizz of the first GP?

5 MINUTES WITH… Porsche CEO Oliver Blume

The man in the big chair at Porsche has encouraging things to say about the combustion engine

OUT OF THE MIST – First Aussie drive in the Aston Martin Vantage V8

Aston Martin’s AMG-powered sports car has a lot resting on its stylish shoulders

SHADES OF GREY – Porsche Macan Turbo vs AMG GLC63 S

This high-riding hit-out in the fast, medium SUV category could be more a black and white affair

REGULARS – High end sims, Buyer’s Guide, opinions, news, and more!