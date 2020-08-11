MotorEx rescheduled to February 2021

THE MotorEx crew announced today that their annual event at Melbourne Showgrounds will be rescheduled to 6-7 February 2021. The show had previously been moved from its original date in May to November.

The new date has been chosen to put a little breathing space between it and the annual Showcars Melbourne event, which is booked in at Moonee Valley Racing Club on 21 February. Combined with the Victorian Hot Rod Show on Australia Day weekend, we reckon it could develop into a cool show car ‘season’ for Victorian enthusiasts.

In 2019, the Street Machine team threw the book at our MotorEx involvement, hosting the Street Machine Hall of Fame and filming two Carnage episodes live at the event. The new date will give us some extra time to come up with some novel ideas for 2021. Stay tuned!

