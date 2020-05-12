WhichCar
Camo-wrapped 2022 Ford Ranger spotted in NSW

By Tristan Tancredi, 12 Apr 2021 News

Spy photo of 2022 Ford Ranger testing in NSW emerges on Facebook

The next-gen 2022 Ford Ranger has been spied testing in NSW, Australia, with a photo posted to Facebook showing a convoy of camouflaged utes in a KFC car park.

The development team can be seen wrapping the Rangers in covers, in a foiled attempt to hide the highly anticipated new model.

Still, the Rangers remain under heavy disguise, and little can be learned from the spy shots – other than a redesigned headlight cluster.

Above: A look at the new Ranger, revealed exclusively by Wheels in 2019

Our earlier coverage suggests the Ranger will be available with both turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, with the 3.2-litre five-cylinder expected to be dropped.

These engines will run through a 10-speed automatic gearbox, with no word as yet on whether there will be a manual transmission.

The Ford Ranger remains in a tit-for-tat battle with the Toyota Hilux in the 4x4 sales race, with the latest VFACTs report indicating the Hilux is on track to be the sales leader for 2021.

The Australian launch of the next-gen Ford Ranger was pushed back due to COVID-19, with the model expected to be revealed later this year and in local showrooms early in 2022.

