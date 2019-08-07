With utes displacing passenger cars as the dominant choice of motor vehicle in the Australian market, Nissan has opted to update its Navara dual-cab with better refinement for occupants.

The headlining change in the Navara range is to be found in all MY2020 dual-cab variants, which will come fitted with a new acoustic windscreen, and new sound-absorbing material in the centre console, firewall, and transmission tunnel.

With the Navara’s 2.3-litre inline-4 turbodiesel being far from the most refined engine, Nissan has also fitted a new engine cover, which it claims will help minimise engine noise.

In addition to the NVH improvements, the mid-range dual-cab ST variant will come fitted with the “Black Styling Package” as standard.

The package introduces black versions of the Navara’s grille, front fog light surrounds, sport bar, and mirror caps.

Besides adding some black exterior elements, the styling package also brings bigger 18-inch wheels to the dual-cab ST package, up from the standard 16-inch items, which is said to raise its ground clearance to 228mm as well as its approach, departure, and ramp-over angles.

“These changes deliver even more of what our customers want from their Navara,” said Nissan Australia managing director Stephen Lester. “Not only do they add more refinement right across the Dual Cab range, but they also unlock a new tough look for one of our most popular models, the Navara ST.”

The new improvements have also brought a minor price hike across the dual-cab range, with the RX, SL, ST-X, and N-TREK variants copping a $350 increase, the range-topping N-TREK Warrior sees a $500 price hike, and the “Black Styling Package”-equipped ST bears an $850 rise.

The updated Navara models will go on sale this month with the following prices for the 4x4 models: