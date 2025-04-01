Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior set to launch in South Africa

The Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior is set to expand its international presence, with the Premcar-developed hero ute to launch in South Africa by the end of April 2025.

The joint collaboration between Nissan Australia, Nissan South Africa and Premcar will see the PRO-4X Warrior arrive in South Africa with a number of significant changes tailor-made for the South African market.

These changes include a new chassis tune optimised for South African roads, consisting of newly engineered and developed suspension springs and dampers; Warrior-style 17-inch alloy wheels; Maxxis RAZR all-terrain tyres suited to local conditions; a unique front bumper bar design and assembly; wheel arch flares; and Warrior-branded front seats. It will remain powered by the 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 140kW and 450Nm.

“We launched the Warrior by Premcar program in 2019 with the Navara N-TREK Warrior, a vehicle that immediately resonated with our passionate Navara owners, and set new benchmarks for a locally enhanced ute in Australia,” said Andrew Humberstone, Vice President and Managing Director of Nissan Oceania.