Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior set to launch in South Africa

The Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior is set to expand its international presence, with the Premcar-developed hero ute to launch in South Africa by the end of April 2025.
The joint collaboration between Nissan Australia, Nissan South Africa and Premcar will see the PRO-4X Warrior arrive in South Africa with a number of significant changes tailor-made for the South African market.
These changes include a new chassis tune optimised for South African roads, consisting of newly engineered and developed suspension springs and dampers; Warrior-style 17-inch alloy wheels; Maxxis RAZR all-terrain tyres suited to local conditions; a unique front bumper bar design and assembly; wheel arch flares; and Warrior-branded front seats. It will remain powered by the 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 140kW and 450Nm.
“We launched the Warrior by Premcar program in 2019 with the Navara N-TREK Warrior, a vehicle that immediately resonated with our passionate Navara owners, and set new benchmarks for a locally enhanced ute in Australia,” said Andrew Humberstone, Vice President and Managing Director of Nissan Oceania.
“We then saw the international potential which was first realised with the introduction of the Navara N-TREK Warrior in New Zealand, sharing the same refinements as the Australian model. We’re thrilled to see this Australian initiative now launch in the South African market with the Navara PRO-4X Warrior. As any Warrior owner in Australia can attest, South African drivers are in for something special.”
To ensure the venture runs smoothly, will expand its operations by setting up a joint venture with South African local firm, AIH, with all remanufacturing to be conducted at a Nissan production facility in Rosslyn, South Africa.
“While the vehicles will of course be slightly different, the end result will be the same; a ute that feels perfectly suited to South African conditions, and one that broadens capability without ever sacrificing comfort,” says Premcar CEO, Bernie Quinn.
“This isn’t just important for us, but for the Australian automotive manufacturing industry across the board. We’ve known that Australia is home to some of the brightest automotive minds on the planet, and we can’t wait to show the world what we can do.”
