Nissan Patrol reaches sales milestone, surpassing 250,000 sales in Australia

The crowd-pleasing Nissan Patrol has reached a sales milestone, notching up its 250,000th Australian delivery.

Since its local arrival in 1961 in 60 Series guise, powered by the 4.0-litre six-cylinder P engine, the Patrol has evolved through multiple generations – MQ, the highly customisable GQ, the Y61 and the current Y62 – to become a beloved off-road vehicle.

“Few models reach legend status, and even fewer are still cementing that legacy today, but that’s exactly what the Patrol has achieved across each of its generations in Australia,” said Andrew Humberstone, Vice President and Managing Director, Nissan Oceania.

That legendary status was established when the vehicle first arrived on local soil, with the G60 completing the first motorised crossing of the Simpson Desert throughout a two-week odyssey from Andado Station in the NT to Birdsville in Queensland, in 1962.

Since those early days, the Patrol nameplate has strengthened with each generation. In 2024, Nissan posted a total of 8293 sales of its Patrol, which was a 6.2 per cent increase on 2023 where the brand shifted a total of 7812 units.