Nissan Patrol reaches sales milestone, surpassing 250,000 sales in Australia

The crowd-pleasing Nissan Patrol has reached a sales milestone, notching up its 250,000th Australian delivery.
Since its local arrival in 1961 in 60 Series guise, powered by the 4.0-litre six-cylinder P engine, the Patrol has evolved through multiple generations – MQ, the highly customisable GQ, the Y61 and the current Y62 – to become a beloved off-road vehicle.
“Few models reach legend status, and even fewer are still cementing that legacy today, but that’s exactly what the Patrol has achieved across each of its generations in Australia,” said Andrew Humberstone, Vice President and Managing Director, Nissan Oceania.
That legendary status was established when the vehicle first arrived on local soil, with the G60 completing the first motorised crossing of the Simpson Desert throughout a two-week odyssey from Andado Station in the NT to Birdsville in Queensland, in 1962.
Since those early days, the Patrol nameplate has strengthened with each generation. In 2024, Nissan posted a total of 8293 sales of its Patrol, which was a 6.2 per cent increase on 2023 where the brand shifted a total of 7812 units.
“Last year, saw Nissan Australia record its best sales on record for the Y62 Patrol and record the best sales for the Patrol nameplate since 2004. That momentum continues, with the Patrol achieving number one in its segment for the last three months,” added Humberstone.
“What makes this milestone particularly meaningful is how Australia has shaped the Patrol. The best example of that is in Nissan showrooms now - the Patrol Warrior by Premcar. It's a Patrol that is second-stage engineered for Australians, in Australia.
“While we like to think of the Patrol as legendary, so too are all of its owners, for it’s their stories, memories and adventures that have shaped the legend of Patrol in Australia, and continue to do so today.”
