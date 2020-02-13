Japanese car auctions can surprise at times, with prices for desirable cars suddenly skyrocketing into rare supercar territory. Take this 2002 Nissan R34 Skyline GT-R V-Spec II for example.

It isn’t the super-rare Nur edition which rounded out the R34, only a few more than 700 of those were built, so it’s not the R34 people are normally scrambling over each other to buy. In fact, there were almost 1900 V-Spec IIs built. But this one’s only had one owner, with 5721km travelled.

As first noted by Prestige Motorsport, an Australian-based importer of primarily Japanese classics, the GT-R V-Spec II in question sold for ¥20,395,000, which translates directly to AUD$276K.

The aforementioned ‘Nur’ is able to fetch a little more than this in perfect condition and with sub-5000km showing on the odometer, as evidenced by a 2019 sale by Japanese auction house BH Auction. A well-used V-Spec (not a V-Spec II) sold in London through RM Sotheby’s for £25,300 (AUD$49,088 now) in 2017.

Prestige Motorsport manager Geoff Risbey calculates that to have the R34 V-Spec II sold yesterday landed in Australia, you’d be looking at just short of $400K after taking into account luxury car tax, shipping, and other purchase and rego fees.

Sure, the V-Spec features plenty of additional kit over the standard GT-R, including carbon splitters, diffusers, and a bonnet made of the stuff with a NACA duct. It also has lower, sharper suspension, better brakes, and a few trim details like white stitching inside and aluminium pedals.

Its running gear is still standard GT-R, with a ‘206kW’ RB26DETT inline six. While 206kW and 392N are the official output claims, the two turbos attached to the 2.6-litre engine are widely known to have been producing couple of dozen more horses from factory.

So, does this mean Australians must now be actual millionaires to justify the purchase of a low-mileage, rare version of a Skyline GT-R? We certainly hope this is just a one-off.