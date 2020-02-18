November 2020 issue of 4X4 Australia is out now

WITH the summer touring season just around the corner, we've loaded ourwith plenty of beach-based content.

Headlining this issue is a coastal-dwelling custom GQ Patrol, built specifically for carving up sand and taking its owner to some of the best beach campsites on the planet. The 1996 LWB Patrol has had its RD28 diesel engine yanked, replaced by a naturally aspirated ‘silver-top’ TD42.

To get you in the right mood for your next coastal jaunt, we've listed some of Australia's best beach drives - from Fraser in the east to Dirk Hartog in the west. And to help you when you get there, we've included some essential sand-driving tips and techniques.

In this issue, you'll also find something you don't see every day: a 200 Series single-cab custom with a 1HD-FTE Toyota engine and the associated 5-speed auto transmission.

We then benchmark the all-new D-MAX against the segment's forerunner, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak. Can the new-gen Isuzu ute match the perennial fan favourite? We find out in this extensive head-to-head.

Plus, we chat to a few industry experts about the latest trend in 4x4 canopies: tub toppers. They're a cheaper alternative to a full canopy build, and they're starting to sell like hot cakes in the aftermarket.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE?

- Defender P400 driven.

- 2021 Defender range explored.

- Musso + Hilux in the shed.

- Winching and touring at Lima.

- New 4x4 products tested.

The November 2020 magazine is OUT NOW!