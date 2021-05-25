Subscribe
Peter Brock-owned VK Group A Commodore sells for over $1M

Check out the latest Grays auction results, including a Blue Meanie owned by Peter Brock, an RPO 83 XA Falcon GT and an ultra low-mile XE ESP Fairmont Ghia

25 May 2021
Simon Telford
Million dollar Brock VK
Gallery6

Snapshot

  • VK Group A once owned by Brock sells for over $1M
  • Leyland Force 7 passed in
  • RPO 83 XA GT Falcon tops $276K

THE latest high-profile Aussie muscle car auction has wrapped up at grays.com, headlined by the sale of a VK Group A SS Commodore once owned by Peter Brock.

Bidding on the Blue Meanie broke through the $1M mark on Monday and went for $1,057,509, plus buyer's premium.

Street Machine News Brock VK Group A 7
6

An ultra-low mileage XE ESP Fairmont Ghia - the very last V8 XE produced - reached $354,759, plus BP. 

Street Machine News Fairmont XE ESP 1
6

This super-cool RPO 83-spec XA GT Falcon hardtop reached $276,009 - short of the $300,909 achieved by an RPO 83 known as the 'Chicken Coupe' last year. 

Street Machine News Ford Falcon XA RPO 18
6

One of ten surviving Leyland Force 7 coupes passed in at just over $100,209. 

Street Machine News Leyland Force 7 Front
6

This 351-powered XC Falcon Cobra pulled big bucks - $268,759 plus BP. 

Stay tuned for more auction results as they come to hand. 

Street Machine News XC Cobra Falcon
6
