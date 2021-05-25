Peter Brock-owned VK Group A Commodore sells for over $1M

Snapshot
- VK Group A once owned by Brock sells for over $1M
- Leyland Force 7 passed in
- RPO 83 XA GT Falcon tops $276K
THE latest high-profile Aussie muscle car auction has wrapped up at grays.com, headlined by the sale of a VK Group A SS Commodore once owned by Peter Brock.
Bidding on the Blue Meanie broke through the $1M mark on Monday and went for $1,057,509, plus buyer's premium.
An ultra-low mileage XE ESP Fairmont Ghia - the very last V8 XE produced - reached $354,759, plus BP.
This super-cool RPO 83-spec XA GT Falcon hardtop reached $276,009 - short of the $300,909 achieved by an RPO 83 known as the 'Chicken Coupe' last year.
One of ten surviving Leyland Force 7 coupes passed in at just over $100,209.
This 351-powered XC Falcon Cobra pulled big bucks - $268,759 plus BP.
Stay tuned for more auction results as they come to hand.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Street Machine is the bible of Aussie modified auto culture, celebrating wild muscle cars, customs and hot rods – and the incredible humans who create them.
Subscribe
We recommend
- News
Ford Falcon XA GT RPO 83 coupe auction
Time capsule RPO 83 hardtop dragged from farmhouse seclusion and off to auction
- News
Ultra-rare Leyland Force 7 goes to auction
A rare example of Leyland’s cancelled contender in the Aussie two-door war is up for sale
- News
‘New’ Ford XE Fairmont Ghia ESP V8 for auction
The last V8 XE Fairmont Ghia in mint condition with just 60km on the clock is now up for grabs