Peter Brock-owned VK Group A Commodore sells for over $1M

VK Group A once owned by Brock sells for over $1M

Leyland Force 7 passed in

RPO 83 XA GT Falcon tops $276K

THE latest high-profile Aussie muscle car auction has wrapped up at grays.com, headlined by the sale of a VK Group A SS Commodore once owned by Peter Brock.

Bidding on the Blue Meanie broke through the $1M mark on Monday and went for $1,057,509, plus buyer's premium.

An ultra-low mileage XE ESP Fairmont Ghia - the very last V8 XE produced - reached $354,759, plus BP.

This super-cool RPO 83-spec XA GT Falcon hardtop reached $276,009 - short of the $300,909 achieved by an RPO 83 known as the 'Chicken Coupe' last year.

One of ten surviving Leyland Force 7 coupes passed in at just over $100,209.

This 351-powered XC Falcon Cobra pulled big bucks - $268,759 plus BP.

Stay tuned for more auction results as they come to hand.