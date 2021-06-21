Snapshot HDT VH will be auctioned online

Car stored since mid-1980s

Letter from Brock confirms authenticity

Peter Brock’s personal HDT VH SS Group Three is going to auction through Grays, with bids opening on Thursday.

One of 322 built, Brock was the first owner of the car, which features his name and details in the log book.

This Group Three featured heavily in print when new, most notably appearing on the cover of Modern Motor’s January 1983 issue alongside Brock’s Bathurst-winning VH racer. Both cars were put through their paces at Holden’s Lang Lang proving ground with Brock and late HDT offsider, John Harvey, at the controls.

The car also graced Street Machine’s own April-May 1988 issue, where it earned both a place in the ‘Brock File’ series and its own pull-out poster.

Aside from ferrying Brock and various motoring journalists, the VH also served as parade transport for 1983's Moomba Queen and Aussie Bond girl, Lynda Knight. For this role, a sunroof was fitted to the car.

According to Grays's representative Rian Gaffy, the Group Three was bought from a Victorian used car dealer by its second (and current) owner with around 20,000 kilometres on the odometer. He then drove the car for several years before deregistering it and placing it in storage. Today, with an odometer reading of 124,395kms, the car is being kept at Grays's Pinkenba warehouse in Brisbane. Gaffy says the car is in excellent unrestored condition, barring a minor tear on the driver’s door trim.

Plenty of memorabilia will be sold with the car, including a copy of every publication it appeared in and the original (but no longer legal) number plates.