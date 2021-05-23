Snapshot

Peter Brock's personal VK Group A

Car number 005 out of 500

Signed letter of authentication by John Harvey

THE selling frenzy on the Aussie muscle car scene continues unabated. The latest high profile car to go over the virtual auction block is Peter Brock's personal HDT VK Group A SS, build number 005.

Bidding has topped $400,000 with three days to go.

The VK has almost 78,000km on the odometer and comes plenty of paperwork to support the Brock ownership claim. This includes a letter of authentication from Brock's right hand man in the HDT days, John Harvey.

We've seen exceptional Blue Meanies reach $200K in recent times, but this one understandably looks likely to set a new record. The car is located in Perth, you can check out the Grays listing here.

