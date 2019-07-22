WhichCar
Porsche Cayman and Boxter prices slashed!

By Cameron Kirby, 03 Jul 2020 News

Porsche has cut more than $10K from the price of certain variants

The cheapest sports cars sold by Porsche just got a little bit more affordable.

Porsche Australia has reduced the prices of all its 718 Cayman and Boxter variants, with a range of turbocharged four-cylinder and naturally aspirated flat-six engines on offer.

The entry-level 718 Cayman and 718 Boxter now start at $113,100 and $115,900 respectively, representing a drop of $2900.

Porsche Cayman onroad rear

However, it’s the Cayman S and Boxter S variants that have had the biggest haircut to their prices.

Adding the convertible to your garage will cost $138,300, while the hard top will set you back $135,500.

Could the new six-cylinder 718 Cayman Touring be the perfect Porsche sports car?

These new prices are a massive $10,700 cheaper compared to what Porsche was previously asking for the duo.

Porsche Cayman onroad

Porsche’s full range of six-cylinder 718 models have also had minor price reductions. These include the Cayman/Boxter GTS 4.0 twins, along with the Spyder and GT4 flagships.

GTS 4.0 variants, along with the Spyder and GT4, have all had prices reduced by $400.

Check out the full list of prices below:

Porsche Cayman badge

2020 Porsche Cayman/Boxter prices (with manual transmission):

  • 718 Cayman: $113,100
  • 718 Boxster: $115,900
  • 718 Cayman S: $135,500
  • 718 Boxster S: $138,300
  • 718 Cayman GTS 4.0: $172,000
  • 718 Boxster GTS 4.0: $174,800
  • 718 Spyder: $196,800
  • 718 Cayman GT4: $206,600

