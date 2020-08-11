Sydney-based Pro Stock racer Jason Hedges has his shack up for sale, and man, it’s a beauty.

The stunning five-bedroom country house on more than 10 hectares in far-western Sydney has dream home written all over it, even before you discover its 560-square-metre garage with games room, car showroom and enough undercover parking for 23 cars - or about half the room that would be required to store Editor Broadley’s dream car collection.

What’s more, the Wilberforce property seems to represent a relative bargain for its circa $4 million asking price.

Hedges purchased the 10.12 hectare property, called Meadowgrove Farm, in 2012 before sparing no expense with the build. The master built ranch-style home has a modern stone kitchen, open plan family room, while three of the five bedrooms have their own ensuite bathrooms. The house also has a cinema with two rows of couches, a rumpus room, study, and a huge deck with a built-in spa and kitchen.

But if you’re reading this, chances are it’s the huge garage/workshop that will have you selling the children and getting a valuation on your kidneys. It’s big enough to hold a motorhome while working on multiple cars at the same time. It even has carpet running down the side and a polished floor so clean you could eat off it.

The icing on the cake is the carpeted showroom that currently houses a drag car and has a fully stocked bar. And behind that, there’s a games room and a three-bedroom studio with a kitchen that could be used for guest accommodation – or for if you go with our leasing idea.

And just in case too much vehicle storage isn’t enough, there’s a four-door machinery shed that currently houses a John Deere tractor, ride on mower, farm ute and kid’s buggy. And then there’s the relatively little four-car garage.

“In 24 years of marketing rural properties, this stunning offering would be one of the best I’ve had the pleasure to market, highly recommend an inspection,” Criag Donkin of Cutcliffe Acreage & Lifestyle Properties.

Craig would say that, but looking at the pics it’s hard to disagree.



Jason Hedges

The property is serviced by a full bitumen driveway and is a 45-minute drive to Sydney Dragway and literally around the corner from Putty Road, one of the more enjoyable driving stretches in NSW.

The property itself has a landscaped irrigated garden, dam, and undulating farmland to suit any rural pursuit should you, for some reason, need time-out from being awesome.

Check out the listing here.

Hedges had a big moment at Willowbank at the New Year’s Thunder meet, managing to pull his car up safely after his parachutes deployed late. He is now sitting in third spot in the IHRA 400 Thunder Championship stakes, having won the East Coast Thunder meeting late in 2019 at Sydney Dragway.