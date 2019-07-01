A TOTAL of 438 diesel-powered MY2014-2019 RAM 1500 pick-ups have been issued with a recall notice, due to an increased risk of a vehicle fire.

The fault centres on a manufacturing defect, with the ACCC recall report stating that the big rig's EGR cooler may crack and cause coolant to leak into the intake manifold.

"There is an increased risk of vehicle fire, which may cause an accident or injury to the vehicle occupants, other road users or property damage," the recall report reads.

The complete VIN list of affected vehicles can be downloaded here.



The affected vehicles, supplied by American Special Vehicles, were sold Australia-wide by authorised RAM dealers, and they were available for sale between January 1, 2014, and December 31, 2019.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by an authorised RAM dealer, to organise free reparation.

Just last month, RAM Trucks Australia bucked the declining sales trend, with a total of 178 vehicles finding new homes (up by 14.1 per cent over March 2020; and 27.2 per cent year-to-date). Amazing considering the overall market was down 52.3 per cent in April compared to March.

