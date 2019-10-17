RAM TRUCKS Australia has unleashed the HEMI V8-powered, with the beefed-up, special-edition dual-cab priced from $104,450.

That venerable HEMI V8 is a 5.7-litre engine that produces a considerable 291kW and 556Nm, and it can be found in other 1500s within the range including the four-door Express Crew.

What gives the Warlock its point of difference is a factory-fit one-inch suspension lift, lending the big rig improved wheel articulation and greater ground clearance.

Notable exterior changes are aesthetic, with the Warlock receiving aggressive touch-ups including a Rebel-look front grille, a uninque sports hood, black powdercoated front and rear bumpers and fender flares, 20-inch alloys and Warlock decals.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a satellite navigation system, can be monitored and controlled via the UCONNECT 8.4-inch touchscreen. Plus, the Warlock comes standard with Ram's clever RamBox Cargo Management System.

“The new Warlock is the start of a product offensive that allows us to broaden our audience appeal and continue to grow the official RAM Trucks Australia brand down under,” says Jeff Barber, National Manager, RAM Trucks Australia.

Like other 1500s in the shed, the Warlock comes standard with a Trailer Brake Control system. It also has an 820kg payload and a 4500kg braked towing capacity.

Three colours are available at launch: Flame Red, Bright White and Patriot Blue. Ram says more colours will be released soon.

Priced from $104,450 (plus dealer delivery and on-road costs), the Warlock is backed by a three year/100,000km warranty.