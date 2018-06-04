Powered by WhichCar
RAM Rebel TRX confirmed for production

TRX set to hunt Raptor in performance ute segment.

4 Jun 2018
Tristan Tancredi
FIAT Chrysler Automobiles has confirmed its plans to put a Raptor-hunting Ram Rebel TRX pick-up into production by 2022.

The news was released at the recent FCA investor meeting in Italy, as part of FCA’s five-year plan.

RAM Rebel TRX rear

Details of the performance ute are scarce at this stage, but the production version is expected to be reminiscent of the Rebel TRX concept released in 2016. However, changes are, at this stage, unknown.

In 2016 Ram unveiled its supercharged 6.2-litre Hemi V8-powered Rebel TRX concept, a beast capable of a mind-melting 575hp (429kW).

“With 575 supercharged horsepower and a suspension system built to withstand an all-day hammering, the Rebel TRX concept can devour the roughest terrain at more than 100 miles per hour and never look back,” Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand, FCA –Global, said at the time.

Whether the production version will carry over the concept’s coil-link rear and internal bypass shocks is also unknown.

More details are expected at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.

 

We recommend

