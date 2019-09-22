THE corks keep popping over at Range Rover for its 50th birthday celebrations, with the British marque unveiling the limited-edition

In a nice touch, the run will be limited to just 1970 vehicles globally to pay homage to the year the original Range Rover was launched.

Now in its fourth generation, the Range Rover first arrived in Australia in 1972. Click HERE to read all about the brand's 50-year history.

“In the world of luxury vehicles, the Range Rover has always stood apart as peerless and enduring," said Gerry McGovern, Land Rover's Chief Creative Officer. "Its unique and pioneering sensibilities together with an unrivalled engineering approach have been the intrinsic values which our customers have admired since the first of the breed was revealed in 1970.”

The limited edition Fifty is built on the SWB Autobiography platform, with the addition of bespoke 'Auric Atlas' exterior accents and the choice of two unique 22-inch wheel designs.

Giving the Fifty a heightened sense of distinction is the badging, which features a 'Fifty' script personally penned by Gerry McGovern. The script appears on the exterior, as well as on the headrests, dashboard, illuminated tread-plates, and on a unique '1 of 1970' centre console commissioning plaque.

RANGE ROVER CLASSIC: 1970-1994

A handful of limited edition Fifty vehicles will be available in Australia, in SWB configuration. They will be powered by the 386kW/625Nm 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine. The V8 Auto SWB it's based on is priced at $274,210.

Four colours are available: Carpathian Grey, Rosello Red, Aruba, and Santorini Black.