SOMEONE has screwed together a remote-control rock-crawler - a Toyota FJ Cruiser body on an Axial Racing SXC10 III platform - and sent it over some steep tracks.

The video posted to the Hoon's RC YouTube channel shows an Axial Racing SXC10 III platform - sold by Axial with a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon JLU body - wearing the iconic FJ body.

The Axial SCX10 platform is the Jeep Wrangler of the RC world, as it comes with a smorgasboard of customisable equipment. This III example comes with portal axles, giving it the ability to climb the steep, rocky terrain seen in the above video. Those tall, wide Nitto Trail Grapplers on beadlocked wheels helped here, too.

Late last year 4X4 Australia's editor Matt Raudonikis pieced together an Axial SCX10 with a Nukizer 715 concept truck body, using a combination of a secondhand complete car, cheap online parts and quality accessories and the result was amazing.

4x4 gear: Axial Bomber RR10 - product test

If the above video tickles your fancy, head to www.axialracing.com to begin a build of your own.