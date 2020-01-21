A TOTAL of 544 Jeep JL Wranglers have been issued with a recall notice due to a fault with the vehicle’s transmission harness.

According to the ACCC report, “the transmission harness may have insufficient clearance to the catalytic converter”.

MORE RECALL NEWS: Mitsubishi NL Pajero

This is worthy of a recall, as the consequences can be significant if the battery cable contacts the catalytic converter. If this happens, it could potentially cause a vehicle fire; or it could disable safety systems and lead to an engine stall.

“This could result in a crash without warning, increasing the risk of injury to vehicle occupants and other road users,” the report continues.

The recall notice was issued for MY2018-2019 Jeep JL Wranglers sold nationally between June 1, 2017 and December 11, 2019. For a complete VIN list of affected vehicles, click here.

If you’re the owner of an affected vehicle, FCA Australia will be in contact and advise you to present the vehicle to an authorised Chrysler Dodge and Jeep Dealer, where they will inspect the transmission harness for damage. Any reparations will be free-of-charge.

For more information, contact: www.jeep.com.au/contact-us.html or call FCA Australia on 1300 133 079.