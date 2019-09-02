IF YOU’RE within cooee of Alice Springs next weekend, you’ll discover what may be the biggest automotive event of 2020 happening all around you!

The event is Red CentreNATS, which celebrates modified and classic cars of all kinds.

It kicks off Friday 4 September and features drag racing, burnouts, street cruising, a show ’n’ shine, a motorkhana, a 4WD course and much more!

There will be amazing machines cruising the streets all weekend, but the whole town will stop on Saturday afternoon for a massive street parade that is free for anyone to enjoy. Park up by the side of the road and take in the sights and sounds of some seriously tough machinery!

If you’d like to check out the rest of the activities Red CentreNATS has to offer, three-day tickets are just $30, with kids under 13 free.

You can also enter your 4WD and take part in all the activities! This costs $100 per vehicle, but registrations close at midnight 1 September.

The Red CentreNATS is also the only event in Australia where enthusiasts can drive their highly modified, unregistered cars on the streets, giving entrants with a Temporary Registration Permit the chance to enjoy various cruise routes around Alice Springs.

Entrants and spectators will have access to entertainment across three venues, with adrenaline-pumping action on show at Blatherskite Park, Alice Springs Inland Dragway (ASID) and Lasseters Hotel Casino.

To find out more, buy tickets or enter Red CentreNATS, head to www.redcentrenats.com.au