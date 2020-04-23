A 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer sold at auction over the weekend for an eye-watering US$300,000, but there's a reason for it: this isn't your regular Chevy Blazer.

The Blazer in question is the handiwork of the Ringbrothers, a US-based workshop that points its spanners toward manufacturing car parts and epic custom builds.

Sold on the Bring A Trailer auction website over the weekend, the K5 Blazer - with only 450 miles (644km) showing on the odometer - runs a GM Performance Parts ZZ430 350ci V8 engine, with a Holley Dominator fuel-injection system. Power then runs through a Bowler Perfomance four-speed 4L80E automatic transmission and a Bowler dual-range transfer case. The factory rear diff remains, but it has been rebuilt with Yukon 3.42:1 gears.

Bilstein shocks and a Ringbrothers front sway bar comprise the new suspension set-up, while the front axle features locking hubs. Customised wheel arches and rocker panels add even more clearance.

The 325/65 BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tyres are wrapped around 17-inch Circle Racing wheels.

Other features include a Ringbrothers-designed carbon-fibre hood with vents, an acid-dipped factory body refurbished in a period-style black hue, a roll cage, and a black soft top.

A total of 38 bids were made for the Blazer, before the gavel fell for the $300K bid.

