BEFORE its staff were locked down like the rest of us due to the coronavirus, Rivian filmed this behind-the-scenes footage of its R1T pick-up test rig being screwed together.

The "Progress Report" update shows the Rivian team assembling the R1T's chassis components by hand, before marrying the vehicle's body to the chassis.

The Rivian R1T is powered by a quad-motor system that delivers up to 750hp (559kW) and 829ft-lb (1124Nm) in total. An impressive spec sheet lists a range of up to 644km, a wading depth of more than 900mm and a maximum towing capacity just shy of 5000kg.

The quad-motor system is positioned on Rivian's skateboard chassis, which also houses the independent air suspension, battery management system (either 105kWh, 135kWh or 180kWh packs), hydraulic roll control system and thermal systems.

In addition to its generous wading depth, the R1T has a breakover angle of 25.7 degrees, approach and departure angles of 34.8 degrees and 30.5 degrees respectively, and a maximum ground clearance of 368mm.

Earlier this year, EV start-up Bollinger Motors patented its all-electric B1 and B2 vehicles, while just this week a Triton SUV e-wagon was teased, promising 1100kW and a 1000km range.

The R1T was revealed - alongside the R1S seven-seat SUV - at the 2018 LA Auto Show. Rivian lists the vehicle with a starting price of US$69,900 (AU$110,000 approx.), with the Michigan-based company accepting pre-order deposits of US$1000 (AU$1600 approx.).