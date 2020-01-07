IF YOU’RE not familiar with the term ‘tank turn’, it’s a manoeuvre that involves pivoting a vehicle – typically a tank – on an axis so that it can change direction in very tight confines.

Detroit-based electric car start-up, Rivian Automotive, recently released a video on its official Instagram page showing its dual-cab ute (R1T) performing such a turn tank turn. The feature is available on the R1T and R1S models, the video’s description read.

While it might seem like a cool party trick for an off-road vehicle, the tank turn actually has genuine off-road benefit. For example, when you can’t back up, you’re stuck on a narrow track and you lack the space required for a three-point turn.

Rivian first unveiled the R1T and R1S (the seven-seat SUV derivative) at the LA Auto Show in 2018, with the all-electric vehicles featuring a quad-motor system delivering 147kW to each wheel – hence the capacity to complete a tank turn.

At the time of the vehicle’s debut, the Executive Director of Engineering and Programs, Mark Vinnels, said: “The beauty and elegance of our quad-motor setup isn’t just about brute power; this architecture provides instantaneous torque with extremely precise control at each wheel, which is completely game-changing from a dynamics perspective, both on- and off-road.”

Three battery sizes are planned to power the electrified 4x4s: 105kWh (400+km range), 135kWh (480+km range) and 180kWh (640+km range).

American deliveries are expected to begin later in 2020. For a full list of specs check it out here.