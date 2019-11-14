You might not recognise the name Reuben Bemrose, but Ferrari sure does. That’s because Reuben Bemrose built a Mazda 13B rotary-powered Ferrari 456.
Now, before we carry on, we should not that it’s not as if Bemrose took a pristine example of Ferrari’s 1990s V12 grand tourer and turned it into what he now calls the ‘Rotorrari’. He actually found the 456 as a shell, with no engine, and a lot of damage.
You could argue it’s in better condition now than when he found it. But Ferrari doesn’t see it that way, and has reportedly served him with a notice to ‘cease and desist’, something we’ve previously seen inflicted upon music producer Deadmau5 for his Nyan Cat-liveried ‘Purrari’.
Everyone's worked so hard for this very moment.
Bemrose has begun to enter the Rotorrari in completions and take it to track days, even being awarded a ‘best conversion’ award at a rotary event. The rumours are true, Kiwis love rotaries.
Attention has also started rolling in from international media outlets – and of course ‘Hert’ from Hoonigan is all over the Bemrose’s comments on each post about the Rotorrari.
Okay, given Ferrari’s protectiveness over its brand image, we can see why a car like the Rotorrari would be a particular target for its legal team.
So, in response to Ferrari’s complaints, Bemrose took the opportunity to… er, apologise… when he was the subject of a segment on an NZ chat show.
If there’s one thing we can say from Bemrose based on his Instagram presence, and his brief interactions with media, it’s that he likes a laugh. That’s why his Rotorrari is probably going to be a persistent thorn in the side of Ferrari.
If you ask us, however, seeing a car become a project like this is miles better than seeing it rot away in a field with no engine.