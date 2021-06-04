Snapshot LX SS Torana hatchback

1000rwhp twin turbo HQ Monaro

RHD 1970 Boss 302 Mustang

CAR auctions are going gang busters at the moment, so we’ve gone ahead and picked our 10 favourite cars from the droolworthy line up hitting the block at Seven82Motor’s first online auction. All the listings went live tonight and will close on Monday 14 June at 7pm.

First cab off the rank is 1975 LH Torana rocking a 418ci stroked twin-turbo LSA, tipping the dyno sheets at a whopping 874rwkw on 27psi.

The blue oval is well represented in the field, this ’68 XT Falcon has had the full treatment inside and out, including a fully pumped aspo Cleveland.

This HG Munro started life as a genuine 186 GTS, but is a whole lot tougher these days thanks to a 406-cube small block, backed like a Muncie Rock Crusher. Perfection! 17in Rocket Racing rims make space for big old stoppers, with four pot AP discs all round.

This Contessa Gold 1976 Torana SS hatchback is a stunner. It’s had a complete rotisserie resto inside and out, sporting a beefed up 300hp 308 V8 donk and four-speed M21 manual. While it looks stock, there are a number of subtle improvements, including air con, power steering, a retro audio system and Konis all round.

A 1969 Dodge Charger in gloss black with 440 six pack power - what could be better? This one has been taken out to 500-cubes and sits on a set of Magnum rims.

We watched this windowless HR Holden van get built up in FNQ on the Insta and love how it turned out. Stance is everything and this baby nails it, with just the right amount of rake over 15x6 and 15x10 Dragways. As is tradition, there is a hot red motor under the bonnet, backed by an Aussie four-speed and a Borg Warner diff. Perfection!

Want a killer Mustang without blending into the S550 crowd? This 1970 Boss 302 Mustang has been completely restored and converted to right hook in the process, including the matching numbers 302 V8 which has been cammed and bought into the 21st century with EFI. The market for classic American metal is well and truly on the up again, so expect this to sell for a solid number.

There are few muscle cars are desirable as a 1969 Yenko Camaro. This one is a clone, but it will cost you a whole lot less than the real thing and look just as good. The driveline is a big-block and four-speed, just as it should be.

A genuine, V8, manual HJ Sandman panelvan? Yes please! Like just about everything on this list it’s had a ground up resto, with a floor-shift M21 four speed to get the most out of the cammed 308.

Telfo’s pick is this 1964 EH that’s dripping the custom touches. Outside the body has had a complete makeover including removing the side strips, colour coding the bumpers and a custom fuel filler. Underneath the firewall and trans tunner have been smoothed and modified to fit the 460hp 380ci small-block Chevy and TH700 trans.

This list is only the tip of the iceberg! Bidding closes on Monday June 14, and you can view the full auction field here.