Shannons Winter Auction highlights

One owner original HQ SS

Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R with just 10,000km

Rare HSV VS Manta wagon

Limited Editon HSV GTO coupe

AUCTION prices have been going bananas of late, so we’ve gone through and cherry-picked our favourites from the upcoming Shannons Winter Online Auction, including an immaculate Nissan R32 GT-R, shed-find HQ SS and super-rare HSV VS Manta wagon, just to name a few!

This one-owner 1972 HQ Holden SS headlines the act for us, presenting in worn but original condition, still sporting the matching-numbers 253 thongslapper and four-on-the-floor, with 166,000 miles on the ticker. Shannons estimates only $50-60K should nab it, and with no reserve, that’s arguably good value for a V8 survivor Quey.

Wagons are très cool right now, and this ultra-rare HSV Manta has us drooling. Apparently one of six built for this generation, the wagon wears the signature Manta open front grille. Under the skin is HSV’s 5.0-litre plastic V8 and four-speed auto. Prices for 90s HSVs are climbing rapidly, but will bidders go for the rare, but somewhat oddball Manta?. The guiding range of $28K-32K suggests they might.

This Skyline R32 GT-R is a Nissan fan’s dream. Being a 1994 model means it’s a grey import, but that also makes it the last of the R32s built. With a claimed 10,000km under its belt, the car has no modifications other than the Nismo 320km/h dash.

The last R32 GT-R sold through a Shannons auction went for $87,000 in 2018, being one of only 100 sold and imported by Nissan locally. With rising prices and such low mileage, this one (with no reserve) could sell for north of $100K.

If you’re looking for an entry-level way into the chrome-bumper market, then this VC Commodore wagon and 1965 Toyota Crown Deluxe could be solid sleepers in the field.

The VC is in Commodore L trim, and while it’s still a six-banger, it’s got four gears with a clutch and has only had two owners, with the condition reflecting that. Plus, how cool is the sunshade? The pre-auction guiding range of $8-12K might prove to be a tad conservative.

The Crown has around 52,000 miles on the clock and is in unrestored condition, having only had two owners since it was built here in Australia in 1965. It may only have an aspo four-pot and two-speed ’box, but if all you want is a neat club-plate cruiser on the cheap, it’s hard to go past. There’s no reserve, and a guiding range of $10K-15K.

Prices for HSVs of the early-to-mid 2000s have climbed rapidly in the past 12 months, with VZ Maloo and ClubSport prices doubling. This manual VZ GTO LE with under 5000km should fetch a serious penny, with Shannons’ price guide suggesting between $95K and $135K. The LE stands for ‘Limited Edition’, with this one being build #51 of 100. Key LE features include bigger brakes, factory stripe kit and unique wheels.

These are only the tip of the iceberg, too; other listings in the auction include a VG 245 Pacer hardtop, an HZ GTS Monaro sedan, an XW GTHO Phase I, an HT GTS Monaro, an XA GT sedan and loads more. Follow the link here for the full auction list, which runs 8-15 June.