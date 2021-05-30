Subscribe
News

Shannons Winter Auction highlights

We take a look at some of the cool and rare stuff hitting the block at the Shannons Winter Online Auction

30 May 2021
Kian Heagney
HQ SS sedan
Gallery27

Snapshot

  • One owner original HQ SS
  • Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R with just 10,000km
  • Rare HSV VS Manta wagon
  • Limited Editon HSV GTO coupe

AUCTION prices have been going bananas of late, so we’ve gone through and cherry-picked our favourites from the upcoming Shannons Winter Online Auction, including an immaculate Nissan R32 GT-R, shed-find HQ SS and super-rare HSV VS Manta wagon, just to name a few!

Street Machine News 1972 Holden Hq Ss 253 V 8 Sedan Barn Find
27

This one-owner 1972 HQ Holden SS headlines the act for us, presenting in worn but original condition, still sporting the matching-numbers 253 thongslapper and four-on-the-floor, with 166,000 miles on the ticker. Shannons estimates only $50-60K should nab it, and with no reserve, that’s arguably good value for a V8 survivor Quey.

MORE Peter Brock-owned VK Group A Commodore sells for over $1M
Street Machine News 1995 Hsv Vs Manta Station Wagon Build 118
27

Wagons are très cool right now, and this ultra-rare HSV Manta has us drooling. Apparently one of six built for this generation, the wagon wears the signature Manta open front grille. Under the skin is HSV’s 5.0-litre plastic V8 and four-speed auto. Prices for 90s HSVs are climbing rapidly, but will bidders go for the rare, but somewhat oddball Manta?. The guiding range of $28K-32K suggests they might. 

Street Machine News 1994 Nissan Skyline R 32 Gt R Coupe 1
27

This Skyline R32 GT-R is a Nissan fan’s dream. Being a 1994 model means it’s a grey import, but that also makes it the last of the R32s built. With a claimed 10,000km under its belt, the car has no modifications other than the Nismo 320km/h dash.

Street Machine News 1994 Nissan Skyline R 32 Gt R Coupe 3
27

The last R32 GT-R sold through a Shannons auction went for $87,000 in 2018, being one of only 100 sold and imported by Nissan locally. With rising prices and such low mileage, this one (with no reserve) could sell for north of $100K.

MORE LJ GTR XU-1 Torana smashes auction record
Street Machine News 1980 Holden Vc Commodore L Station Wagon
27

If you’re looking for an entry-level way into the chrome-bumper market, then this VC Commodore wagon and 1965 Toyota Crown Deluxe could be solid sleepers in the field.

Street Machine News 1980 Holden Vc Commodore L Station Wagon 2
27

The VC is in Commodore L trim, and while it’s still a six-banger, it’s got four gears with a clutch and has only had two owners, with the condition reflecting that. Plus, how cool is the sunshade? The pre-auction guiding range of $8-12K might prove to be a tad conservative. 

Street Machine News 1965 Toyota Crown Deluxe Rs 41 Sedan 1
27

The Crown has around 52,000 miles on the clock and is in unrestored condition, having only had two owners since it was built here in Australia in 1965. It may only have an aspo four-pot and two-speed ’box, but if all you want is a neat club-plate cruiser on the cheap, it’s hard to go past. There’s no reserve, and a guiding range of $10K-15K.

MORE Legendary Fast and Furious Supra to hit auction next month
Street Machine News 2006 Hsv Vz Gto Manual Le Coupe Build 051100
27

Prices for HSVs of the early-to-mid 2000s have climbed rapidly in the past 12 months, with VZ Maloo and ClubSport prices doubling. This manual VZ GTO LE with under 5000km should fetch a serious penny, with Shannons’ price guide suggesting between $95K and $135K. The LE stands for ‘Limited Edition’, with this one being build #51 of 100. Key LE features include bigger brakes, factory stripe kit and unique wheels.

Street Machine News 2006 Hsv Vz Gto Manual Le Coupe Build 051100 2
27

These are only the tip of the iceberg, too; other listings in the auction include a VG 245 Pacer hardtop, an HZ GTS Monaro sedan, an XW GTHO Phase I, an HT GTS Monaro, an XA GT sedan and loads more. Follow the link here for the full auction list, which runs 8-15 June.

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Street Machine magazine

Subscribe to Street Machine and save up to 39%
Street Machine is the bible of Aussie modified auto culture, celebrating wild muscle cars, customs and hot rods – and the incredible humans who create them.

Subscribe

 

NEWS

HK Monaro LSA
News

Expression Session is back - and your project could be first on the drawing board

One of the most-requested columns in Street Machine history is making a comeback, just in time for our 40th anniversary issue in September

a day ago
Simon Telford
Kian Heagney
Journalist
Having spent his teenage years racing and wrenching on cars, Kian studied journalism at university only a few years ago before launching his career as a fresh-faced intern at Street Machine in 2018.

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.