IF YOU’RE familiar with massive mining and drilling rigs, you’ve probably heard of MAN and its range of TGS trucks.

Well, a Queensland company, SLRV Expedition Vehicles, has built an unstoppable off-roader using the MAN TGS 8x8 platform as a base.

Called the Commander 8x8, the epic ‘tourer’ can comfortably transport a family of eight to most – if not all – corners of Australia for extended getaways.

The MAN TGS 8x8 – typically found on mining and drilling sites thanks to its high ground clearance and massive 42-tonne GVM – is powered by a 353kW/2300Nm MAN D26 12.5-litre engine and is bolstered by a low- and high-range transfer case, planetary axles and diff locks.

The Commander 8x8 includes space for 10 people to snooze, with a second storey – accessible by the touch of a button – providing room for six beds and under-mattress storage. Plus, there’s a separate master suite for parents.

The Commander 8x8 also features a fully appointed kitchen and dining area, a separate toilet and bathroom, a lithium battery system, solar panels, and a multi-tank cell set-up that can hold up to 1000 litres of water.

And now, Aussie lighting experts Narva – who has worked alongside SLRV for more than 10 years – has joined the party and sprinkled a range of its lighting products on the Commander 8x8.

“For the Commander range, we manufacture our own bullbars in-house and into these we integrate Narva LED headlamps and fog lamps. We also fit a Narva dual-row LED light bar onto the bullbar,” said SLRV Expedition Vehicles Director, Warwick Boswerger. “On these trucks we also fit four Ultima 215 LED driving lights to roof racks on the top of the cabin.

“Around the vehicle we’ve positioned a number of Narva work lamps and these are all operated via remote control. They provide additional security but are also very useful when manoeuvring and parking up at night in remote areas,” added Warwick.

Check out SLRV’s range of vehicles here.