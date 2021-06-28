Subscribe
Hellcat-powered, mid-engine Charger unveiled by SpeedKore

Dom Toretto’s newest weapon has hit the street

28 Jun 2021
Jack Houlihan
Hellacious Charger
Snapshot

  • Built by SpeedKore
  • Road-going version of movie car
  • Carbon-fibre body on custom chassis

WISCONSIN US-based performance house SpeedKore has unleashed a road-going version of its Fast and Furious ’68 Charger.

The car appears in F9, the latest instalment of the long-running action series, piloted by Vin Diesel’s character and Charger aficionado Dom Toretto.

While SpeedKore apparently provided nine chassis and bodies for use during F9’s production, this version – dubbed ‘Hellacious’ – was the only one built for proper road use.

Street Machine News Speedkore Hellacious Dodge Charger 9
Power comes from a supercharged 6.2-litre Dodge Hellcat engine, left at its factory 707hp output. Two rear-mounted intercoolers are connected to the blower. The donk is hooked to a six-speed manual Graziano transaxle from a Lamborghini Gallardo, reflected by the iconic gated shifter in the cabin.

Street Machine News Speedkore Hellacious Dodge Charger 12
Perhaps unsurprisingly, ‘Hellacious’ features few components from an actual Dodge Charger. The chassis is a custom-fabricated unit and the bodywork was crafted from carbon fibre. A stripped-out interior and custom dash tell a similar story.

Street Machine News Speedkore Hellacious Dodge Charger 8
Underneath the front end is Detroit Speed double A-arm front suspension, with a Race Car Replicas double-wishbone set-up in the rear. Front and rear brakes are Brembo six-piston and four-piston units, respectively. The car also features a hydraulic handbrake to perform movie-esque slides on cue.

Street Machine News Robert Downey Jr Mustang Speedkore
It’s not the first time SpeedKore has built a car with a celebrity connection. Robert Downey Jr. commissioned the company to build him this gorgeous, Roush-supercharged 1970 Mustang Boss which debuted at SEMA in 2017. He later had SpeedKore build Avengers co-star Chris Evans a blown LS3-powered Camaro.

You can see the ballistic Charger in action in F9, which is in cinemas now.

Jack Houlihan
Journalist

