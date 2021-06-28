Hellcat-powered, mid-engine Charger unveiled by SpeedKore

Snapshot
- Built by SpeedKore
- Road-going version of movie car
- Carbon-fibre body on custom chassis
WISCONSIN US-based performance house SpeedKore has unleashed a road-going version of its Fast and Furious ’68 Charger.
The car appears in F9, the latest instalment of the long-running action series, piloted by Vin Diesel’s character and Charger aficionado Dom Toretto.
While SpeedKore apparently provided nine chassis and bodies for use during F9’s production, this version – dubbed ‘Hellacious’ – was the only one built for proper road use.
Power comes from a supercharged 6.2-litre Dodge Hellcat engine, left at its factory 707hp output. Two rear-mounted intercoolers are connected to the blower. The donk is hooked to a six-speed manual Graziano transaxle from a Lamborghini Gallardo, reflected by the iconic gated shifter in the cabin.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, ‘Hellacious’ features few components from an actual Dodge Charger. The chassis is a custom-fabricated unit and the bodywork was crafted from carbon fibre. A stripped-out interior and custom dash tell a similar story.
Underneath the front end is Detroit Speed double A-arm front suspension, with a Race Car Replicas double-wishbone set-up in the rear. Front and rear brakes are Brembo six-piston and four-piston units, respectively. The car also features a hydraulic handbrake to perform movie-esque slides on cue.
It’s not the first time SpeedKore has built a car with a celebrity connection. Robert Downey Jr. commissioned the company to build him this gorgeous, Roush-supercharged 1970 Mustang Boss which debuted at SEMA in 2017. He later had SpeedKore build Avengers co-star Chris Evans a blown LS3-powered Camaro.
You can see the ballistic Charger in action in F9, which is in cinemas now.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Street Machine is the bible of Aussie modified auto culture, celebrating wild muscle cars, customs and hot rods – and the incredible humans who create them.
Subscribe
We recommend
-
Features
Which is the best Fast and Furious movie? We rank them and decide
Whichcar staff rate the main FnF franchise and choose the best film
-
News
Fast and Furious Supra breaks record at auction
Paul Walker's Toyota Supra from Fast and Furious goes for big money at Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas
-
Features
Blown big-block 'Fast & Furious' Dodge Charger tribute
The Fast & Furious Dodge Charger tribute has a blower that actually works!