Hellcat-powered, mid-engine Charger unveiled by SpeedKore

Snapshot Built by SpeedKore

Road-going version of movie car

Carbon-fibre body on custom chassis

WISCONSIN US-based performance house SpeedKore has unleashed a road-going version of its Fast and Furious ’68 Charger.

The car appears in F9, the latest instalment of the long-running action series, piloted by Vin Diesel’s character and Charger aficionado Dom Toretto.

While SpeedKore apparently provided nine chassis and bodies for use during F9’s production, this version – dubbed ‘Hellacious’ – was the only one built for proper road use.

Power comes from a supercharged 6.2-litre Dodge Hellcat engine, left at its factory 707hp output. Two rear-mounted intercoolers are connected to the blower. The donk is hooked to a six-speed manual Graziano transaxle from a Lamborghini Gallardo, reflected by the iconic gated shifter in the cabin.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, ‘Hellacious’ features few components from an actual Dodge Charger. The chassis is a custom-fabricated unit and the bodywork was crafted from carbon fibre. A stripped-out interior and custom dash tell a similar story.

Underneath the front end is Detroit Speed double A-arm front suspension, with a Race Car Replicas double-wishbone set-up in the rear. Front and rear brakes are Brembo six-piston and four-piston units, respectively. The car also features a hydraulic handbrake to perform movie-esque slides on cue.

It’s not the first time SpeedKore has built a car with a celebrity connection. Robert Downey Jr. commissioned the company to build him this gorgeous, Roush-supercharged 1970 Mustang Boss which debuted at SEMA in 2017. He later had SpeedKore build Avengers co-star Chris Evans a blown LS3-powered Camaro.