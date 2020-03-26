WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

Street Machine: February 2021

By Simon Telford, 28 Jan 2021 News

Street Machine: February 2021

The February 2021 edition of the Horsepower Bible is out now!

THE February issue of Street Machine is on sale now, and we’ve made sure it is chock-full of something from almost every corner of the country!

Holden Torana LX

On the cover is Melbourne lad Steve Martin’s LX Torana. The car is a dead-set stunner and has placed in the Street Machine Summernats Top 60 twice – and been chosen as a MotorEx Superstars finalist. But it ain’t no show pony! The LX is powered by a twin-turbo LS that makes 1000hp at the hubs and cruises as comfortably as a Camry.

 

Holden HQ Monaro

Also from Melbourne is certified street machining legend Anthony Fabris. His Walky won the first-ever Horsepower Hero title at Summernats 9, his ’55 Chevrolet was named Grand Champion at Summernats 14 and his HK Monaro graced the cover of our 25thanniversary mag in 2006! Now he’s created a super-sano HQ Monaro that is a master class in building a classic muscle car with a modern twist.

 

Ford Falcon XB

From way up in Townsville, we have another twin-turbo tuffie – Dan DiBella’s super-smooth XB Falcon. But what is different about this one is the engine that the huffers are attached to – nothing less than a 5.0-litre Coyote. Dan is chasing eight-second timeslips in the big beast.

 

Ford F100

Out of the west coast comes Matt Dec’s ’76 F100. It was originally purchased to take Matt’s puppers to the beach, but under the influence of master builder Clint DiGiovanni, it’s morphed into something much more!

 

Dodge Dart clone

What about a Mopar, I hear you scream? Don’t worry, we have a killer ’68 Dodge Dart clone from South Oz – Ralph Biagi’s 540-cube Hemi-powered green monster!

 

summernats slam

Elsewhere, we check out the first-ever Summernats Slam from Sydney Dragway and party in Portland, Victoria at the South Coast $5K Burnouts.

 

roll racing

With drag racing not exactly firing in some parts of the world, roll racing at circuit tracks has become very popular around the country. We checked out the Brisbane version and really dug the friendly V8-versus-import vibes they have going on up there.

 

Ford V8

Tech-wise, we take a deep-dive into Ford’s new 7.3-litre Godzilla V8 and check out a twin-turbo version that has made 1000hp on stock internals.

 

profab

We also visit Joe Gauci at his Profab workshop and pay tribute to the late, great John Harvey.

Enjoy!

Subscribe to Street Machine magazine

Subscribe to Street Machine and save up to 39%
Street Machine is the bible of Aussie modified auto culture, celebrating wild muscle cars, customs and hot rods – and the incredible humans who create them.

Subscribe

 

You might also like...

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. News

  2. Features