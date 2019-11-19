New Street Machine gear: Flotek heads + V8 ignition system + catch cans + more

Flotek heads

IF YOU’RE looking to bolster flow on your performance bent-eight, check out the range of Flotek heads newly on offer from Summit Racing. Flotek has a variety of heads to suit both small- and fat-block Chev motors, as well as small-block Fords. SBC heads run from 180cc to 220cc capacity, with big-block options running all the way to a huge 390cc. Ford Windsor heads max out at 205cc. They’re packed with phosphorous bronze valve guides and high-nickel valve seats, with ends milled and drilled for accessories. Valves, springs, locks and retainers are included with your purchase of all assembled heads, and big-block Chev heads also include rocker arm studs and guide plates. You can find out more at summitracing.com.



V8 ignition system

OUR mates at Aeroflow have everything you need for an indestructible V8 ignition system – all without an external box! Xpro distributors are machined out of 6061-T6 billet aluminium, and use a chromium manganese titanium gear suitable for use with any camshaft. There’s also a clever internal ignition module with an adjustable rev-limiter. You only need to connect three wires, plus another for your rev-limiter or aftermarket EFI set-up. Aeroflow can also hook you up with Xpro ignition lead kits, coils and mounts. To learn more, head to aeroflowperformance.com or call Rocket on (02) 88251900.



Catch cans

CATCH cans are a beaut way of not only keeping oil and other mess out of your clean engine, but also keeping an eye on the health of you donk. Mishimoto has released a new crop of cans for just such a task, with a choice of ports and sizes to suit just about any need. This one here is the XL three-port deal: a billet aluminium baffled catch can that’s got a 220ml capacity for longer service intervals. It also has the ability to separate oil from your PCV/CCV system, and it’s properly sealed in with Viton O-rings and finished in unassuming black for a stealthy look. Find out more at mishimoto.com.au.



Rust repair treatment

AN EVER-present gremlin in the automotive world, the dreaded tinworm has spelt doom for countless cars. Rust-Oleum’s Prepare, Repair, Finish and Protect ranges are a start-to-finish solution for rust repair. The Prepare line includes degreaser, paint stripper, prep wash and rust converter. The Repair line features a handy all-in-one primer and putty, a lightweight polyester body filler, primer surfacer and epoxy etch primer. Finish off your job with Rust-Oleum Motospray acrylic lacquer, sound deadener and Super Glow thinner. There’s also a classic deodorised fish oil spray to ensure your repairs last. All are available in multiple sizes, saving trips back to the shops. Learn more about the range at rustoleum.com.au.



Coil-over conversion kit

SUSPENSION technology has come a long way since Holden’s glory days half a century ago. Now, Castlemaine Rod Shop is offering up a full coil-over conversion kit to fit HD-HG Holdens – or any car running an HD-HR front end. With Viking dampers providing virtually endless adjustability (361 possible combinations according to the Rod Shop boffins), the kit is perfectly suited to street, strip or race duties. It’ll also give you the option of lowering your machine by up to an inch. For the simple job of knocking out and redrilling your existing shock mounting tabs, your classic Holden will be forever grateful. To check out the kit, head to rodshop.com.au.



Commodore VK-VL door belts & mouldings

RARE Spares has spent decades keeping classic Aussie cars in tip-top condition with new-production parts. Now, as 80s Holdens feel the pains of time under the brutal southern sun, Rare Spares has come up with a selection of fresh, unburnt trim to suit VK and VL Commodores. Faithfully reproduced from original examples, left and right door belts and mouldings are now available, along with rear quarter-panel belts. Rare Spares gear is available to order via the company’s broad distributor network, or by visiting rarespares.net.au.

Ryobi ONE+ buffer/polisher

WITH the ease of quickly interchangeable batteries and an extensive range, Ryobi’s ONE+ tools are favourites among our Carnage team. Though Scotty’s cars rarely get much external TLC, the 18V ONE+ buffer/polisher is a handy accessory. The cordless 10-inch machine offers up to 1.5 hours of runtime on a single 5.0Ah battery, with a random orbital action to stop the formation of swirl marks in your expensive duco. Two reusable bonnets are included with the buffer, so you’re ready to go straight out of the box. See it in action and find a retailer at ryobi.com.au.

