Reproduction XA-XC Falcon mirrors

BECAUSE they hang off the side of your car, mirrors are often the first casualties in a car-park bingle. And unfortunately, if you own an XA-XC Falcon, it’s become increasingly difficult to source new-old-stock mirrors for your classic ride. Fortunately, Rare Spares now offers reproduction left and right units for XA-XC Falcs, including a remote-operated right-hand version true to factory options. To find out more, head to rarespares.net.au.

Vehicle positioning jacks

SHIFTING a non-driving car around your workspace is rarely a fun task, especially if you’re working solo. But with these HAFCO VJ-860 vehicle positioning jacks, you’re not held back by the limits of your steering system, allowing for easier movement of your car within a confined space. Getting your pride and joy onto the jacks is easy as pie, too – simply slide the rollers around each tyre and pump the hydraulic foot pedal. Sold in pairs, each jack is good for 680kg. To find out more, visit machineryhouse.com.au.

Tru-Fit Resomat

TRU-FIT has been in the automotive flooring game for three decades, offering up complete solutions for in-car carpeting. The company’s Resomat Premium sound deadening is designed to not only cut down on cabin noise and heat, but improve audio quality.

Resomat is not bitumen- or butyl-based, meaning it stays soft and easy to remove if need be. Visit trufitauto.com.au or call 1300 335 896 for more info.



Intake manifolds

BRIAN Tooley Racing Equalizer 3 intake manifolds are now available through RaceMAX. They feature profiled and O-ringed port openings, an underslung plenum to make the most of under-bonnet space and a 102mm profiled throttle bore. There are versions to suit both cathedral and rectangle ports. These manifolds are known to offer optimum performance in the 6000-8000rpm range and beyond, with moderate to high boost levels. Email sales@racemaxdirect.com.au or call (02) 9791 5030 to find out more.



Reciprocating saw

THE humble reciprocating saw has become a staple of home engineering, renowned for its ability to chop things into smaller things.

Ryobi’s ONE+ saw features a variable speed trigger, and is designed to cut down on excess vibration to maximise comfort. Like the rest of the ONE+ range, it runs on a rechargable, interchangeable 18V battery. For more info, visit ryobi.com.au.



Billet brake calipers

THE talented crew at Hoppers Stoppers have released a fresh range of gorgeous billet brake calipers. CNC-machined from a block of alloy, the four-piston units are fully ADR compliant and are available with street, street/race or dedicated race pad options.

Rotors range in size from 290mm to 330mm. The best part? It’s all made right here. Several colour choices are available, too. Find out more by visiting hoppers.com.au or calling (03) 9478 6950.



Boosted turbochargers

AEROFLOW has just released a new series of reverse-rotation Boosted turbochargers, designed to allow fabricators and installers to build symmetrical twin-turbo set-ups without oodles of extra piping. They’re also a handy solution if you’re trying to jam a single turbo in a constricted or awkwardly sized space. Right now, they’re available for 5455, 5855, 6662 and 6762 turbochargers with V-band inlets, with a variety of extra options to hit the market in the near future. To learn more, head to aeroflowperformance.com or call Rocket Industries on (02) 8825 1900.

