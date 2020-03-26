Street Machine: March 2021

THE March 2021 issue of Street Machine is in stores now, and nope, we didn’t get the cover mixed up with our mates at 4X4 Australia! Yes, that is a Land Cruiser front and centre, the same rig that melted the internet when it debuted at Motorvation 35 at Perth Motorplex recently.





Owner Colin Byrne started with a written-off Sahara and has transformed it into one of the most creative skid car builds we’ve seen in ages.

Speaking of Motorvation, the 2021 event was the first to be run in conjunction with the Summernats crew, and boy, did they help to make it a great old time.





Valiant fans, have we got a toughie for you! Theo Stergi’s AP5 is an absolute ball-tearer, marrying perfect Jet Black duco with a killer stance and 441 cubes of Mopar R3 power.

Jonathan Danaskos’s ’65 Mustang was named Slam Champ at the first ever Summernats Slam back in January, and it is easy to see why! Jonathan’s Muzzy combines a righteous pro street stance with genuine muscle and show-car looks – yet remains a practical and regular cruiser.

Last issue we checked out Ford’s new pushrod-equipped Godzilla V8, so this time we’re looking at GM’s new 6.6-litre L8T donk. It’s a cracker of an engine that we expect to see cropping up in Aussie builds before too long.

Sigh! Do you ever get sick with envy over New Zealand road rules? We do! Peter Schimanski’s HT Monaro is a case in point. Peter is a fanatical drag racer, but the Monaro is just his cruise car. So naturally, it runs a blown big-block backed by a Tremec five-speed. As you do!

From all the way up there in Darwin, we present Danny Probert’s wild XD Falcon drift car. The build marries a complete custom chassis with Barra power and a killer Group C-style bodykit. Best Aussie drift car yet? We reckon!

Choosing the right rims for your build is vitally important, so our resident mag wheel nerd, Simon Major, gives us a history lesson in some of the most popular rims used on Aussie street cars over the past four decades.

One guy who has been nailing wheel choices of late is Dave Guilfoyle. This time, he’s applied a set of V-Series Welds to his super-sano TUFGM8 HQ Monaro. The car is a masterclass in understated cool – tough as nails, while retaining factory muscle car vibes.

The Carnage team haven’t been able to do much (any) racing since COVID lobbed in 2020, so Scotty and the boys were stoked to be back in action at South Coast Raceway in Portland for the South Coast 660 event. Their 1JZ-powered Trolvo made a successful track debut, and we spied a stack of other cool metal besides.

We’ve featured a few tough trucks in the past 12 months, and we’re not about to stop while you guys keep building them! The latest is a ’65 C10 belonging to Chris Hicks and built by the crew at Smith Concepts in Sydney.

If you’ve ever raced at Willowbank Raceway, you should give a thought to the late John ‘Stomper’ Winterburn and his group of mates, who conspired to build their own track in the Sunshine State in the late 80s. Willowbank has kept our sport afloat during some rough seas, so we look back at John’s outstanding career as an administrator and say thanks.

We’re guessing you love watching the Touring Car Masters on the telly, but what goes into building an engine for one? This month, we look at the donk in Cam Mason’s ’69 Mustang – a 351 Windsor built by the guys at Synergy Race Engines.

In Urban Warfare this month, Arby checks out WA racer Lorenzo Gullotto’s incredible new 275 radial car – a Fox-body Mustang packing serious twin-turbo BBC power.

If all that wasn’t enough, we’ve got the usual array of regulars, including Young Guns, a look back at Simon Bonello’s killer HR Holden in Time Machine, Readers’ Rockets, Iron Maiden, In The Build and much more!