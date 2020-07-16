WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

Street Machine May 2021 – on sale now!

By Andrew Broadley, 22 Apr 2021 News

Street Machine May 2021 – on sale now!

Here’s what’s on offer in the May 2021 issue of Street Machine magazine

IF YOU like your street cars tough, you’re in luck – they don’t come much tougher than Louis Younis’s off-its-rocker LJ Torana coupe. Louis has previously campaigned the car at Street Machine Drag Challenge with an eight-second nitrous combo, but it’s had one hell of a birthday and now sports a 14/71-blown EFI small-block. Blacker than the ace of spades, the thing is just plain evil, and it heads up a jam-packed May 2021 issue of Street Machine.

Dave Fetherston

This month, we pause to honour the memory of long-time SM US correspondent and prolific chronicler of the modified car scene, David “Fethers” Fetherston.

 

1956 Chevy

Is Charlton Sherry’s oh-so-cool ’56 Chevy the ultimate cruiser? With a Magnusson-blown 6L LS, air-con, flawless paint and ample seating for the whole family, it’s got to be close.

 

F100

Coyote swaps are increasing in popularity Down Under, and Alan Robson’s gorgeous ’75 F100 proves how seamlessly they can be integrated into a classic Ford. A six-speed transmission and comprehensive chassis overhaul make this thing one cool parts chaser.

 

Valiant VF hardtop

Mopar fans won’t be disappointed by Luke Croft’s razor-sharp VF Valiant hardtop, with its thumping 440-cuber, Convo Pros and killer stance.

 

king of the street

We’re so stoked to see Heathcote Park Raceway take on a new lease on life, and the turnout at the recent King of the Streets meet indicates that we’re not the only ones. Plenty of PBs and wheels-up action went down, and we there to capture it.

Watch the video: King of the Street 6 at Heathcote Park Raceway

 

Proflo workshop

Sydney’s ProFlo Performance is one of Australia’s leading shops, and has forged a reputation for building cars with a ground-scraping stance and monstrous amounts of horsepower. They’ve settled into their new state-of-the-art facility at Campbeltown, and have just treated us to a guided tour.

 

Ford XT Fairmont

Jason Schembri’s XT Fairmont runs nines, all-motor. 427ci of howling Clevor V8 see to that, and the thing is picture perfect, rolling on mile-wide Welds shod in 325 drag radials.

 

Holden Torana

Marc Palmer is a Torana guy, and his latest creation is an absolute stunner. Mini-tubbed and powered by a 900rwhp Procharged LS, it has serious street cred.

 

Oxytech pub run

The Oxytech Pub Run essentially consisted of a punch of mates driving their cool cars up the coast to get on the beers, stopping at some of Australia’s leading car crafting workshops along the way. It sounded like a damn good time, so we tagged along.

 

Holden HJ ute

Matthew Cerantola’s HJ ute has been in the family since he was a young bloke. Since he got hold of it he’s made some changes, culminating in a 765rwhp turbo LS that has catapulted it flat nines over the quarter.

Find all this beaut car content and a whole bunch more in the May issue of Street Machine, on sale now!

 

Subscribe to Street Machine magazine

Subscribe to Street Machine and save up to 39%
Street Machine is the bible of Aussie modified auto culture, celebrating wild muscle cars, customs and hot rods – and the incredible humans who create them.

Subscribe

 

You might also like...

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. News