Street Machine May 2021 – on sale now!

IF YOU like your street cars tough, you’re in luck – they don’t come much tougher than Louis Younis’s off-its-rocker LJ Torana coupe. Louis has previously campaigned the car at Street Machine Drag Challenge with an eight-second nitrous combo, but it’s had one hell of a birthday and now sports a 14/71-blown EFI small-block. Blacker than the ace of spades, the thing is just plain evil, and it heads up a jam-packed May 2021 issue of Street Machine.

This month, we pause to honour the memory of long-time SM US correspondent and prolific chronicler of the modified car scene, David “Fethers” Fetherston.

Is Charlton Sherry’s oh-so-cool ’56 Chevy the ultimate cruiser? With a Magnusson-blown 6L LS, air-con, flawless paint and ample seating for the whole family, it’s got to be close.

Coyote swaps are increasing in popularity Down Under, and Alan Robson’s gorgeous ’75 F100 proves how seamlessly they can be integrated into a classic Ford. A six-speed transmission and comprehensive chassis overhaul make this thing one cool parts chaser.

Mopar fans won’t be disappointed by Luke Croft’s razor-sharp VF Valiant hardtop, with its thumping 440-cuber, Convo Pros and killer stance.

We’re so stoked to see Heathcote Park Raceway take on a new lease on life, and the turnout at the recent King of the Streets meet indicates that we’re not the only ones. Plenty of PBs and wheels-up action went down, and we there to capture it.

Watch the video: King of the Street 6 at Heathcote Park Raceway

Sydney’s ProFlo Performance is one of Australia’s leading shops, and has forged a reputation for building cars with a ground-scraping stance and monstrous amounts of horsepower. They’ve settled into their new state-of-the-art facility at Campbeltown, and have just treated us to a guided tour.

Jason Schembri’s XT Fairmont runs nines, all-motor. 427ci of howling Clevor V8 see to that, and the thing is picture perfect, rolling on mile-wide Welds shod in 325 drag radials.

Marc Palmer is a Torana guy, and his latest creation is an absolute stunner. Mini-tubbed and powered by a 900rwhp Procharged LS, it has serious street cred.

The Oxytech Pub Run essentially consisted of a punch of mates driving their cool cars up the coast to get on the beers, stopping at some of Australia’s leading car crafting workshops along the way. It sounded like a damn good time, so we tagged along.

Matthew Cerantola’s HJ ute has been in the family since he was a young bloke. Since he got hold of it he’s made some changes, culminating in a 765rwhp turbo LS that has catapulted it flat nines over the quarter.

Find all this beaut car content and a whole bunch more in the May issue of Street Machine, on sale now!