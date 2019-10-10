Street Machine: October 2020

THE October 2020 issue of Street Machine is out now!

On the cover this month is Peter Haravitsidis’s menacing black XY Falcon. The car is flash enough to be a MotorEx trophy-winner, but fast enough to have picked up second place in Pacemaker Radial Aspirated at Drag Challenge twice over!

Originally built for APSA True Street warfare, the Falcon’s 440-cube small-block Ford mill has been tamed down with liberal doses of smart thinking and technology to make it a capable street beast.

Our headlining Holden of the issue is David Galea’s HT Monaro. Dave’s car blew us away on debut at Street Machine Summernats 33, as it was brimming with clever ideas. The interior is a masterclass in how to update a classic muscle car interior with taste and restraint.

Street Machine Of The Year voting is in full swing! If you haven’t cast your vote yet, check out the field here and make your choice! You could win a VIP trip to Summernats 34 and help make history.





Drag racing has been in short supply all around the country in 2020, but there are green shoots appearing, including Warwick Dragway’s Junga Bunga’s No Prep Cash Days. COVID border restrictions mean that Warwick’s normal program has been cancelled, so Matt ‘Junga’ Loy’s concept is to run no-prep meetings that are big on fun and low on costs to the track. We check out the first event and get seriously jealous!

Queenslander Steve Metcalfe was part of the Aussie team that took out the Horsepower Wars $10K Drag Shootout in the US. “I wanted to build something to show that you can do it all yourself, and you don’t need big bucks either,” says Steve. The result is this ratty FE Holden, stuffed full of turbocharged LS1 power!

Sydneysider Jon Van Daal has been photographing drag racing – with a side-order of rock ’n’ roll – for 50 years! We dig into Jon’s story and check out some of his most iconic images.

Radial drag racing continues to grow in popularity, so this month Arby takes a close look at Scott Hipwell’s Fox-body Mustang. Powered by a twin-turbo 565-cube big-block, the Mustang has seen many changes since the days when it was raced by Street Outlaws star, Bobby Ducote. It is a fascinating combo!

Each month during this crazy COVID year, we take a deep dive into what our readers are building while they are stuck in their sheds, unable to get out to shows or races. This month’s crop includes Luke Kestle’s junkyard-style big-block HT Monaro build.

In this month’s Time Machine, we look back at one of the most iconic Mopars ever built in Australia: Kevin Monk’s infamous Dodge Daytona. We revisit the original story from 1986 and discover where the car is now!

Rear-mount turbo set-ups still create a fair bit of controversy whenever they pop up online, but we think they’re rad! This issue, check out Chris Cutajar’s VE ute to see how its rear-mounted twin hairdryers were set up by the crew at MPW Performance.

Sometimes it takes three cars to realise a single dream – which is what Mark Allen did to create his tribute to the Holden Overlander, built from an HX One Tonner, a VE Maloo and a hapless Nissan Patrol.

We love shed-built cars, and Corey Sant’s VH SL/E is a great example of what can be done with a few mates, some hard yakka and a little know-how!

Haltech’s NEXUS R5 is a great Aussie innovation, combining an ECU with a Power Distribution Module (PDM) into one box. It has a stack of benefits, and we lay them all out in this month’s Tech Torque.

In the words of Sir Mix-A-Lot, we like big butts! And butts don’t come much bigger than the one you’ll find on the back of a ’61 Ford Ranch Wagon. Don Hardy’s example is powered by a hot Y-block, backed by a stick-shift, so it’s even cooler.

Plus we’ve got Iron Maiden, Dirty Stuff, a review of the classic Aussie flick Two Hands and a Hellcat-powered Mercedes-Benz build in there as well. Get on it!

