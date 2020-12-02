On the cover is Andy Coles’s ballistic VL Calais. The twin-turbo LS-powered ride is right up there with the quickest streeters in the land – we’re talking 7.2@193mph – and still does the school run.
For Ford fans, we look at one of the most formidable SBF-powered street combos on earth – namely the Clevor that resides in Alon Vella’s Capri. The Vella crew are undefeated in their class in eight out of eight Drag Challenge events – and if you want to have your mind warped, read up on what Damian from BG Engines does to keep it all alive.
Other stunners include:
• Ben ‘Mechanical Stig’ Neal’s Barra-powered Cresta
• Lance Warren’s stunning SIN35 Nissan GT-R
• Naomi Van Der Togt’s 2JZ-powered S15
• Rob Marjan’s six-second JUN II R32 GT-R
And plenty more, including a deep dive into every car to win a Drag Challenge event.
Street Machine Outlaws is on sale now at all good newsagents.